All lanes of I-75 in Cobb County reopen after 'suspicious item' investigation

All lanes of Interstate 75 near Terrell Mill Road were reopened shortly before 6 p.m. after being closed for nearly three hours.

The closure was prompted by a suspcious device reported on the busy highway just prior to the peak of Friday rush hour.

What we know:

At around 4 p.m., GDOT’s 511 system shows traffic backed up for several miles as drivers stack up approaching the closure. A live camera feed from the agency shows multiple fire trucks and police vehicles blocking all southbound lanes.

Traffic grinds to a halt as fire trucks and police block all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Terrell Mill Road during an active police response on Oct. 17, 2025.

The Express Lanes, which run adjacent to the southbound lanes, was shut down soon after.

SKYFOX 5, which flew over the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m., spotted a black 4-door pickup truck with a covered bed which was facing the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of traffic. Two other vehicles were attached to a tow truck.

All lanes of traffic reopened just before 6 p.m.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any of those vehicles were directly involved.

Officials have not said what prompted the police activity or whether anyone has been detained or injured.

Police have not released any further details on the device, who reported it, or how the situation began.