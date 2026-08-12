I-75 reopens after man dies trying to run across interstate

The Brief A man died Wednesday morning after trying to run across an Atlanta highway during an I-75 pedestrian crash. The crash happened after midnight near Howell Mill Road in Atlanta and involved four vehicles. The interstate was completely closed for several hours while Atlanta police investigated.



A man died Wednesday morning after getting hit by multiple cars while trying to run across Interstate 75 in Atlanta.

What we know:

The crash happened after midnight on I-75 northbound near Howell Mill Road.

Emergency crews found a man unresponsive in the roadway, and EMS responders declared him dead at the scene.

Atlanta police said the interstate lanes were fully shut down on that section and four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Investigators believe the man was hit after he attempted to dart across active traffic lanes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died in the collision.

Officers have also not stated if any of the drivers in the four vehicles suffered injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit is leading the ongoing probe.