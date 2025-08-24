I-75 police chase ends with deadly crash in Gordon County

The Brief A Gordon County deputy was at the entrance ramp at mile marker 317 on Interstate 75 south around 2:40 p.m. when a Mercedes nearly hit his patrol car, deputies said. When they reached Fairmount Highway at Exit 312, the deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped off. The chase eventually reached the intersection of the bypass and State Route 53/Rome Road, where the driver crossed into oncoming traffic, going east in the westbound lanes. Seconds after they crossed into the wrong lanes, the car hit another car, according to police. One person died, and three people were flown to a hospital.



A police chase in Gordon County ended Saturday with a deadly crash.

What we know:

A Gordon County deputy was at the entrance ramp at mile marker 317 on Interstate 75 south around 2:40 p.m. when a Mercedes nearly hit his patrol car, deputies said. The deputy began following the Mercedes, which was driving erratically and making rapid lane changes.

When they reached Fairmount Highway at Exit 312, the deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped off. Other deputies joined the chase, which at times reached more than 100 mph. The pursuit continued east on Fairmount Highway to the intersection with the State Route 53 Bypass near Blackwood. The driver then turned onto the bypass and headed back toward Calhoun, deputies said.

The chase eventually reached the intersection of the bypass and State Route 53/Rome Road, where the driver crossed into oncoming traffic, going east in the westbound lanes. Deputies said they did not follow the Mercedes into the wrong lanes, but within seconds it collided head-on with a Honda CR-V.

Both cars caught fire. Deputies tried to rescue the occupants of each vehicle.

One person died, and three others were injured. The survivors were flown by medical helicopter to area hospitals.

Deputies said the driver of the Mercedes has not been positively identified because of the severity of his injuries.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash with assistance from the county coroner.

It was not immediately clear whether the person who died was in the Mercedes or the Honda. FOX 5 reached out to GSP for clarification.