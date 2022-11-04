I-285 lanes back open after crash involving police officer

article

An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285 Friday morning.

Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway.

While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound hit a police cruiser with an officer inside.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials shut down lanes on I-285 southbound while they investigated the accident. All lanes are now back open.