I-285 eastbound reduced to one lane while crews clear vehicle fire
ATLANTA - All but one lane is blocked on Interstate 285 eastbound in Cobb County where officials tend to a vehicle fire.
Authorities have closed the three right lanes on I-285. The far left is still open.
The fire is near the I-75 merger.
The Georgia Department of Transportation's latest projection has traffic clearing at 6:30 a.m.
No update on potential injuries.
