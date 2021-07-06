I-285 eastbound reduced to one lane while crews clear vehicle fire

article

All but one lane is blocked on Interstate 285 eastbound in Cobb County where officials tend to a vehicle fire.

Authorities have closed the three right lanes on I-285. The far left is still open.

The fire is near the I-75 merger.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's latest projection has traffic clearing at 6:30 a.m.

No update on potential injuries.

