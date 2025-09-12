I-285 east closed at Moreland Avenue due to crash

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Moreland Avenue, causing major traffic delays Friday. (FOX 5)

The Brief A FOX 5 crew at the scene reported that the crash happened about a quarter mile from the split between Interstates 75 and 675. All lanes remain closed as traffic is being diverted onto Moreland Avenue. The FOX 5 crew said it appears the crash involved a car and a truck.



A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Moreland Avenue, causing major traffic delays Friday.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew at the scene reported that the crash happened about a quarter mile from the split between Interstates 75 and 675. All lanes remain closed as traffic is being diverted onto Moreland Avenue.

The FOX 5 crew said it appears the crash involved a car and a truck.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to police for more information and will provide updates as soon as details become available.

