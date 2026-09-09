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I-285 closure between Cascade Road and Langford Parkway postponed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fulton County
Published September 9, 2026 10:01 AM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 10:01 AM EDT
article

Courtesy of GDOT

The Brief

    • The planned full shutdown of Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County has been postponed due to forecasted rain and potential unsafe conditions.
    • The complete closure between Cascade Road and SR 166/Langford Parkway is now set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.
    • Drivers will still face double lane closures along I-285 from SR 14/South Fulton Parkway up to MLK Jr. Drive through Monday morning.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A scheduled full weekend shutdown of Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather, according to state transportation officials.

What we know:

The full closure on I-285 northbound and southbound from Cascade Road to SR 166/Langford Parkway will not take place this weekend.

Transportation officials confirmed the next full closure for that segment of I-285 is now slated for Sept. 18 through Sept. 21. 

Contractors will instead close two lanes in alternating sections from Friday night through Monday morning, including I-285 northbound between South Fulton Parkway and Camp Creek Parkway, and between Langford Parkway and MLK Jr. Drive.

The roadwork is part of a $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project set to wrap up in 2029. 

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through southwest Fulton County should plan for significant extra travel time or use alternate routes like SR 166/Langford Parkway, I-20, or the Downtown Connector for the partial lane closures. 

What we don't know:

Officials have also not finalized the full list of potential closure dates beyond a tentative weekend schedule for Sept. 25-28. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which issued a travel advisory detailing road closures, detour routes and project timelines. 

Fulton CountyTransportationNewsGeorgia Department of Transportation