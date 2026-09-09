I-285 closure between Cascade Road and Langford Parkway postponed
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A scheduled full weekend shutdown of Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather, according to state transportation officials.
What we know:
The full closure on I-285 northbound and southbound from Cascade Road to SR 166/Langford Parkway will not take place this weekend.
Transportation officials confirmed the next full closure for that segment of I-285 is now slated for Sept. 18 through Sept. 21.
Contractors will instead close two lanes in alternating sections from Friday night through Monday morning, including I-285 northbound between South Fulton Parkway and Camp Creek Parkway, and between Langford Parkway and MLK Jr. Drive.
The roadwork is part of a $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project set to wrap up in 2029.
What you can do:
Drivers traveling through southwest Fulton County should plan for significant extra travel time or use alternate routes like SR 166/Langford Parkway, I-20, or the Downtown Connector for the partial lane closures.
What we don't know:
Officials have also not finalized the full list of potential closure dates beyond a tentative weekend schedule for Sept. 25-28.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which issued a travel advisory detailing road closures, detour routes and project timelines.