I-285 closure between Cascade Road and Langford Parkway postponed

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The Brief The planned full shutdown of Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County has been postponed due to forecasted rain and potential unsafe conditions. The complete closure between Cascade Road and SR 166/Langford Parkway is now set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. Drivers will still face double lane closures along I-285 from SR 14/South Fulton Parkway up to MLK Jr. Drive through Monday morning.



A scheduled full weekend shutdown of Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather, according to state transportation officials.

What we know:

The full closure on I-285 northbound and southbound from Cascade Road to SR 166/Langford Parkway will not take place this weekend.

Transportation officials confirmed the next full closure for that segment of I-285 is now slated for Sept. 18 through Sept. 21.

Contractors will instead close two lanes in alternating sections from Friday night through Monday morning, including I-285 northbound between South Fulton Parkway and Camp Creek Parkway, and between Langford Parkway and MLK Jr. Drive.

The roadwork is part of a $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project set to wrap up in 2029.

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through southwest Fulton County should plan for significant extra travel time or use alternate routes like SR 166/Langford Parkway, I-20, or the Downtown Connector for the partial lane closures.

What we don't know:

Officials have also not finalized the full list of potential closure dates beyond a tentative weekend schedule for Sept. 25-28.