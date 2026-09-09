I-285 to close between Cascade Road and Langford Parkway
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are preparing to shut down all lanes along a key segment of Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County, threatening major gridlock for weekend commuters.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the full road closure to allow workers to grind and rehabilitate concrete slabs along the highway corridor.
What we know:
Crews will close all northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 285 between Cascade Road and SR 166/Langford Parkway starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday as part of the $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project set to wrap up in 2028.
What you can do:
Drivers should make plans early to use detour routes, including SR 166/Langford Parkway, I-20, and the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector.
State officials urge motorists to slow down, move over for road workers, and track real-time conditions using the 511GA mobile application.
What we don't know:
Transportation officials have not confirmed if poor weather or unsafe site conditions will postpone the scheduled operations.
Officials have also not finalized the full list of potential closure dates beyond a tentative weekend schedule for Sept. 25-28.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which issued a travel advisory detailing road closures, detour routes and project timelines.