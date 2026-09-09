I-285 to close between Cascade Road and Langford Parkway

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The Brief Full lane closures on Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County will cause severe travel delays beginning Friday night. Work crews will close all northbound and southbound lanes between Cascade Road and SR 166 until Monday morning. Drivers should utilize alternate routes including the Downtown Connector, I-20, and State Route 166 to bypass work zones.



Crews are preparing to shut down all lanes along a key segment of Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County, threatening major gridlock for weekend commuters.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the full road closure to allow workers to grind and rehabilitate concrete slabs along the highway corridor.

What we know:

Crews will close all northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 285 between Cascade Road and SR 166/Langford Parkway starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday as part of the $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project set to wrap up in 2028.

What you can do:

Drivers should make plans early to use detour routes, including SR 166/Langford Parkway, I-20, and the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector.

State officials urge motorists to slow down, move over for road workers, and track real-time conditions using the 511GA mobile application.

What we don't know:

Transportation officials have not confirmed if poor weather or unsafe site conditions will postpone the scheduled operations.

Officials have also not finalized the full list of potential closure dates beyond a tentative weekend schedule for Sept. 25-28.