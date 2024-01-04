Arrest made in deadly shooting at Hyatt Regency Atlanta

article

A man has been arrested nearly two months after a deadly shooting at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

Antonio Roker, 30, was arrested in the metropolitan Nashville area on Dec. 14, 2023. He has since been extradited back to the Fulton County Jail facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers found a 30-year-old woman just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2023, shot in the Downtown Atlanta hotel district, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say a woman was shot and killed at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Nov. 13, 2023. Expand

Medical personnel confirmed her death at the scene.

Investigators say the deadly shooting started as an argument on the way to a car with a man, who she knew, opening fire.

No word on if Roker has legal representation or when his next court appearance will be.