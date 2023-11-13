Woman shot to death at downtown Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta located at 265 Peachtree Street NE.

Officials said a woman was shot there in the downtown hotel district.

Medical personnel confirmed her death at the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are on their way to investigate.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.