Husband and wife arrested for toddler's murder

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a husband and wife for the murder of a toddler trusted in their care.

Deputies said Gainesville residents 31-year-old Juan Martinez and 32-year-old Nancy Martinez caused a traumatic brain injury that ultimately led to the death of two-year-old Valeria Jordon Garfias. Investigators said Juan and Nancy Martinez were watching Valeria while her parents worked.

Hall County Fire Services rushed 2-year-old Valeria to Northeast Georgia Medical Center at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sunday from the 2,000 block of Bennett Circle. The child was flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital where she died. Hospital officials reported the child's injuries to investigators.

Investigators said the child suffered other internal injuries in addition to a traumatic brain injury.

Deputies arrested the couple on Monday morning and booked them into Hall County Jail. They each face charges of murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

