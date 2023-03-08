Woman found dead in garage of burning DeKalb County home

A fire in DeKalb County has sparked an investigation after a woman was found dead in the burning building.

Officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department say the fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Huntington Place Circle in Lithonia.

Crews arriving at the scene found flames and smoke coming from the home's garage.

After learning from another resident that someone may still be trapped inside the home, firefighters entered the garage for a rescue operation. It was there that they found the woman's body.

"There were two adults and three children inside the home and one adult did not make it out this morning," Cpt. Jaeson Daniels told FOX 5.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman or her cause of death.

The remaining residents were treated for minor injuries are an expected to be OK.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.