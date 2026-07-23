Hunt for Florida murder suspect enters second month

article

The Brief The manhunt for murder suspect Isabelle Johnson continues one month after finding human remains. Investigators released images of unique hand, leg and thigh tattoos while warning the public that Johnson uses fake names. Law enforcement agencies are offering a combined cash reward of up to $16,000 for tips leading to an arrest.



The nationwide manhunt to locate a 38-year-old woman wanted in connection to the death of a man whose body was found on a Florida property.

As the search ends its first month, authorities are releasing new photos and details.

Florida murder suspect search

What we know:

Walton County deputies are searching for 38-year-old Isabelle Johnson, who is wanted for murder after the remains of Jason Coulthart were discovered one month ago.

(Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Johnson also goes by the names Jessica or Harley while relying on sympathy stories to trick people into giving her cash, rides or other assistance.

Authorities released photos showing distinct body art to help the public identify Johnson, including a rose or flower tattoo on her left hand between her thumb and index finger.

She also has a tattoo on her right ankle and a large scorpion tattoo that stretches from her left buttock down her left thigh.

Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

The death of Jason Coulhart

The backstory:

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said Johnson is wanted for the murder of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart, whose remains turned up June 25 on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport.

The Niceville Police Department originally tipped off sheriff's investigators regarding where to find the body.

So far, targeted enforcement efforts have landed five people in handcuffs, all charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony, while Johnson continues to run from the law.

Five suspects have been arrested for accessory and obstruction after allegedly hiding fugitive Isabelle Johnson, who remains wanted by law enforcement in connection with the homicide of Jason Coulthart in Walton County, Florida, on July 19, 2026. (Ph Expand

Suspect may alter appearance

Local perspective:

Detectives believe Johnson may have cut and dyed her hair to alter her appearance as she moves across the region.

The suspect has known ties to Walton and Okaloosa counties in Florida, along with several areas in Georgia and Alabama.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Unanswered questions in search

What we don't know:

Authorities have also not revealed where Johnson was last seen or her current location.

Authorities issue strong warning

What they're saying:

"Every lead is pursued. Every tip is investigated. Every day brings us one step closer," investigators said in a statement.

"Someone knows where she is," deputies added, issuing a direct message to the suspect: "She can keep running. We won't stop looking. We know who will get tired first."

Cash reward offered information

By the numbers:

A total reward of up to $16,000 remains available for information that leads to Johnson's arrest.

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program are offering $11,000, while the U.S. Marshal's Task Force is providing an additional $5,000 under its own guidelines.

How to submit tips

What you can do:

Anyone who knows where Johnson is located should call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 850-892-8111.

Tipsters wishing to stay anonymous can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, submit a report online at emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or submit information through the P3 Tips mobile app.