Hundreds of healthcare workers urge Georgia's governor to mandate masks, close businesses

Healthcare workers in Metro Atlanta said they are seeing a troubling increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. If this continues, they fear it will overwhelm our healthcare infrastructure.

"We're not gonna have any more resources for all the other patients who are going to need medical attention," Doctor Sophie Lukashok explained.

She spoke with us about the challenges of treating COVID-19 patients.

She serves as the Co-President of the Infectious Disease Society of Georgia.

"These patients are difficult to take care of and these patients have a high death rate. It's depressing," Dr. Lukashok said.

She is one of more than 1,400 healthcare workers, mostly from metro Atlanta, to sign this letter sent to Governor Brian Kemp urging him to take action right now.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Since sending the letter yesterday, they now have more than 1,500 signatures.

They want him to close bars and nightclubs and prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 25 people, including at houses of worship.

"I think that the economic gains that we've made by lifting the restrictions are relatively small and short-lived and we will not be able to maintain them," the Doctor mentioned.

The workers want the governor to require face coverings statewide.

Governor Kemp has said he has no plans of imposing new restrictions or mandating masks.

"We strongly encourage all Georgians and visitors to wear face coverings in public to help mitigate viral spread," Kemp recently explained.

The healthcare workers said the state is simply not prepared for a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

"This costs the healthcare system for lots of dollars. This is very expensive. Not to mention the human cost," Dr. Lukashok explained.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The healthcare workers said unless we get control of this epidemic and see a decrease in cases, the state will not be able to safely send kids back to school in the fall.

Their letter explains this will have "long-lasting repercussions on their education, health, and well-being."

The group also wants the governor to immediately empower mayors and county officials to establish requirements that are appropriate for their individual communities.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia