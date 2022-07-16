Hundreds hit the streets for 'special bike ride' in honor of Congressman John Lewis

Sunday, July 17, 2022, makes the two-year mark of the death of Congressman John Lewis.

In 2020, FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Congressman Lewis passed away after losing his pancreatic cancer battle at the age of 80.

This year, bicyclist were able to hit the streets again to commemorate his life and ongoing legacy.

The second annual Memorial Freedom Bike Ride was held on Saturday where officials say cyclist met at Prior Street at 8:30 a.m. and rode through the city of Atlanta from 9 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. to sites such as the South-View Cemetery, where carnations were placed on his tombstone, to the John R. Lewis Mural on Auburn Ave.

Riders were able to finish off with a balloon release in front of the mural from 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., officials said.

The event consisted of riders from the Atlanta local community, local biking organizations like the Dope Peddlers, the Metro Atlanta Cycling Club and Red, Bike and Green.

The nephew of John Lewis, Jerrick Lewis, spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta and said the event was a huge success, and it meant the world to them to see everyone united as one, something that Congressman Lewis stood for.

The event was organized by the family's foundation, the John R Lewis Legacy Institute, with wreath creations from the members of Georgia State's Pi Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. made the wreath.

Officials say this event brought people together from all walks of life and brought awareness to the mission and vision of the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute, a new organization founded to amplify the message of the late Congressman to get in good and necessary trouble.