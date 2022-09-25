"They need our help", hundreds in Atlanta protest murder of Mahsa Amini

Hundreds of protesters took to downtown Atlanta Sunday evening to express their outrage over the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, killed for allegedly wearing her headscarf incorrectly in Iran.

"Even just showing a little bit of hair, she lost her life because of it," said Ronak Shariati, a protester.

Protesters gathered outside of CNN to say enough is enough.

"Why? Why [do] our people [have] to be tortured that way? We are here for our people. We support Iran and people," another protester said.

Demonstrations like this one are happening worldwide, following the death of Mahsa Amini. The woman was being detained by Iran's so-called ‘Morality Police’ for not properly wearing a headscarf, or hijab.

While Iranian officials claim that she had suffered a heart attack, reports have indicated that she was severely tortured.

The government in Iran has attempted to squash protests by using censorship and deadly force.

"In Iran, their Internet was cut off, so we could be their voice," said a child protester from Johns Creek.

Those who rallied in Downtown Atlanta say it's about getting justice for Amini, but also liberating family and friends across Iran.

"Mahsa is our symbol, and we are in the street to change the situation. And we want the united nation support Iranian people," said one protester.

For them, that means overthrowing the country's Islamic theocratic state.

"Everyone in Iran just wants to live a comfortable life without being told what to do all the time. They’ve been oppressed for 40 years and if we can do anything to help them, I think we should. They need our support and help," said Shariati.

