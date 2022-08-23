Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan

Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.

CBP said the two people got into a vehicle. Agents stopped the vehicle and arrested a 39-year-old U.S. citizen who was driving, as well as the migrants – 34- and 35-year-old men from Brazil. According to authorities, the men admitted to illegally crossing the border.

Shortly after, the same jet ski was seen returning to the U.S. A 47-year-old man and 44-year-old woman who got off the jet ski were stopped. According to CBP, they were also Brazilian nationals, and admitted to crossing the border illegally. They were arrested.

Authorities are seeking illegal entry into the U.S. charges against the migrants, while the driver of the vehicle who picked the first pair up was charged with unlawful transportation.

"This is a testament to how federal and international partnerships are vital in our border security mission," said Marc Sledge, Director Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch. "Our agents perform an extraordinary job out there...each and every day to protect America."