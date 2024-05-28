Photographer finds human skull near NW Atlanta train tracks

Police are investigating a gruesome discovery of a human skull near some train tracks in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that the remains were found shortly after midnight on Tuesday around North Avenue and Northside Drive by a man who was taking pictures of graffiti.

Officers responding to the scene found what they believed was a skull near the train tracks in the area. The Fulton County Medical Examiner then confirmed the remains to be a human's skull.

Investigators say they weren't able to find any other human remains in the area.

The medical examiner is now working to identify who the skull belongs to and what led up to its discovery.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.