Human rights organization throws support behind Michael Vick

An Atlanta area human rights organization is showing support for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick.

The New Order National Human Rights Organization held a press conference on Tuesday announcing they're backing former NFL quarterback.

This after petitions have emerged calling for Vick to be removed as Legends Captain in next year's NFL Pro Bowl game because of his previous dog-fighting conviction.

The president of the organization believes the quarterback deserves a second chance.

Michael Vick spent 18 months in jail for his participation in a dog-fighting ring back in 2007.

SEE ALSO: More than 400,000 sign petition to remove Michael Vick as honorary Pro Bowl captain