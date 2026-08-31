Human remains found in Franklin County field spark GBI probe

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are examining human remains discovered in a Martin area field. Authorities report no evidence of foul play or public threat as the remains stay in the custody of local and state examiners. Investigators will notify the family and withhold additional details until official identification is complete.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation joined local authorities after human remains were found in a field in the Martin area last Wednesday.

Franklin County field search

What we know:

Deputies responded to a report of human remains in a field in the Martin area on Wednesday. Units from both the Criminal Investigations and Patrol Divisions secured the scene.

Out of caution due to the condition of the remains and the complexity of the case, investigators requested help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI is providing crime scene and investigative assistance while the remains are in the custody of the Franklin County Coroner and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

Human remains investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person found in the field. Authorities said no additional information will be made public until a positive identification is made and the family is notified.

Investigators noted there is currently no evidence of foul play or any ongoing threat to the general public. Sheriff Scott Andrews asked the public to respect the family's privacy once identification is complete.