Human remains found behind Holly Springs shopping center, police say

Police and the GBI have opened an investigation after officials say human remains were found behind a Holly Springs shopping center Sunday.

Officials tell FOX 5, that around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the Holly Springs Police Department was called to the wooded area behind the Kroger in the Toonigh Village Shopping Center after reports of suspected human remains.

In their investigation, officials confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the GBI to assist.

Authorities have not released any information about the remains or if foul play is suspected in connection to the death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please call the Holly Springs Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE