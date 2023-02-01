Human penis found at Alabama gas station

article

A human penis was found in the parking lot of an Alabama gas station.

It was found shortly after 6 a.m. Monday at a gas station on Interstate 10 in Mobile, according to a local newspaper.

The Mobile Police Department thinks it might be from the victim of a deadly motorcyclist crash on a nearby highway.

Christopher Means, 29, died after losing control of his motorcycle and being hit by multiple vehicles.

The Mobile Police Department confirmed to FOX News Digital that, "The appendage located at the gas station is not related to a murder or an assault."

A gas station worker reportedly discovered the penis.

While police did not explain how the appendage arrived at the gas station, local reports say that surveillance video appeared to show it fall from a truck that had stopped to get fuel.