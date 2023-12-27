Hull resident arrested with 7K potentially fatal doses on fentanyl

article

On Dec. 20, law enforcement authorities, including members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the ACCPD Gang Unit, apprehended Dwan Hewlett, a 40-year-old resident of Hull. The arrest took place at a convenience store located at 645 Danielsville Road, following a brief foot chase.

Upon searching Hewlett's vehicle, investigators uncovered significant quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with packaging materials and a digital scale. Specifically, Hewlett was found in possession of approximately 139 grams (almost 5 ounces) of fentanyl, equivalent to nearly 7,000 potentially fatal doses. Additionally, Hewlett, who is a previously convicted felon, was found with a firearm bearing an altered serial number.

Hewlett faces multiple charges, including Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, Criminal Use of an Article with Altered ID, and Obstruction.

The ACCPD emphasizes its commitment to eliminating drug traffickers and dangerous substances from the community. Individuals with information regarding drug-related activities are encouraged to contact the drug tip line at 706-613-3297.