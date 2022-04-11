Huggy Wuggy: Mother warns parents of creepy video game character that spooked her child

The name "Huggy Wuggy" sounds innocent enough, but one mom says it gave her son nightmares. She wants to tell others about it.

Shon Irving says seeing a video of this character, called Huggy Wuggy, disturbed her 8-year-old son.

"He said a friend had shown the Huggy Wuggy ‘Poppy Playtime’ video," mother Shon Irving said. "It created a fear in him and anxiety."

Huggy Wuggy is the main villain in a horror video game, Poppy Playtime .

"He has a big wide mouth, he smiles with big eyes, but when Huggy Wuggy opens his mouth he has fangs like jaws," she said

Irving’s son doesn’t play the game, which is designed for people over 12 years old, but Huggy Wuggy has been popping up on YouTube, TikTok, Roblox and other places that younger children can see.

In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, YouTube said:

"We build YouTube Kids to create a safer environment for kids to explore their interests and curiosity while giving parents the tool to customize the experience for their kids."

Huggy Wuggy often pops up on TikTok, which told FOX 5 Atlanta there are no videos of Huggy Wuggy on their app for younger children, which is designed for kids 12 and younger.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



