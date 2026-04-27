How to track your Georgia Department of Revenue tax rebate
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing tax rebate payments in early May to residents across the state.
Millions of dollars headed to Georgia taxpayers
What we know:
The state is distributing $1.2 billion in cash from a $14 billion surplus. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, single filers will receive $250, while heads of households will get $375. Married couples filing jointly are set to receive $500. Governor Brian Kemp signed off on these rebates in March, marking the fourth year the state has returned cash to the people.
To be eligible for the money, you must have paid taxes during the qualifying years. Most people should see the funds arrive as early as May 1. The money will be delivered the same way you received your tax refund, which for most Georgians is through a check in the mail or a direct deposit.
What we don't know:
While the state says payments begin in early May, the specific date an individual taxpayer can expect to see their funds in their bank account or mailbox is not yet clear.
Expert advice on using your rebate
What they're saying:
Professor Usha Rackliffe of Emory University’s Goizuetta Business School says taxpayers should use the money mindfully. "This is not life-changing money," Rackliffe said. "But it's still amazing. You have to treat it like found money." She suggests splitting the cash into two "buckets": one to pay your future self by handling high-interest debt or investing, and another to pay your current self by doing something fun, like going to dinner or the movies.
Tracking your rebate status
What you can do:
If you want to track your payment, you can check the status of your cash on the state's website.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a broadcast script featuring an interview with Professor Usha Rackliffe of Emory University’s Goizuetta Business School, as well as announcements from the Georgia Department of Revenue and Governor Brian Kemp.