How to track your Georgia Department of Revenue tax rebate

The Brief Georgia is returning $1.2 billion in excess revenue to taxpayers starting in early May. Payments range from $250 to $500 depending on how you filed your state taxes. The money will arrive through direct deposit or mail, matching your typical refund method.



The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing tax rebate payments in early May to residents across the state.

Millions of dollars headed to Georgia taxpayers

What we know:

The state is distributing $1.2 billion in cash from a $14 billion surplus. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, single filers will receive $250, while heads of households will get $375. Married couples filing jointly are set to receive $500. Governor Brian Kemp signed off on these rebates in March, marking the fourth year the state has returned cash to the people.

To be eligible for the money, you must have paid taxes during the qualifying years. Most people should see the funds arrive as early as May 1. The money will be delivered the same way you received your tax refund, which for most Georgians is through a check in the mail or a direct deposit.

What we don't know:

While the state says payments begin in early May, the specific date an individual taxpayer can expect to see their funds in their bank account or mailbox is not yet clear.

Expert advice on using your rebate

What they're saying:

Professor Usha Rackliffe of Emory University’s Goizuetta Business School says taxpayers should use the money mindfully. "This is not life-changing money," Rackliffe said. "But it's still amazing. You have to treat it like found money." She suggests splitting the cash into two "buckets": one to pay your future self by handling high-interest debt or investing, and another to pay your current self by doing something fun, like going to dinner or the movies.

Tracking your rebate status

What you can do:

If you want to track your payment, you can check the status of your cash on the state's website.