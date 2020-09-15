How the CDC's new eviction ban may affect landlords

article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued an agency order establishing a nationwide ban on eviction actions by landlords.

The order declares that any landlord shall not evict any “covered person” from any residential property for failure to pay rent. A recent report from one think tank, the Aspen Institute, stated that more than 20 million renters live in households that have suffered COVID-19-related job loss and concluded that millions more are at risk of eviction in the next several months.

The CDC is doing this as part of the agency's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. But for landlords, there may be some unintended consequences.

Real estate expert and landlord John Adams joined Good Day to talk about the agency's order and how it could affect landlords across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.