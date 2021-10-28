How Houston stacks up against Atlanta in various studies, reports
HOUSTON - As the epic 2021 World Series battle between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves wages on, it’s tempting to see how both cities stack up against one another in various ways, like who has the most diversity, and which city is most pet-friendly and vegan-friendly.
These studies, conducted by WalletHub, compare some of the largest cities in the U.S., as of 2021.
Below is a list of 10 things both cities are better than the other in, respectively:
Healthiest City: Atlanta
Least Stressed: Houston
Best City for Jobs: Atlanta
Hardest Working City: Houston
Most Pet-Friendly: Atlanta
Most Diverse: Houston
Best City for Gamers: Atlanta
Best City for Renters: Houston
Best City for Vegans, Vegetarians: Atlanta
Best City for People with Disabilities: Houston
Also, if you were wondering, which city has the worst traffic, Houston takes the cake once again!
For more reports by WalletHub, visit their website.