How a bow tie, shoes linked a Missouri man to a Georgia Lululemon break-in

The Brief Peachtree City police filed charges against a St. Louis man tied to a July Lululemon burglary. Investigators identified Tarbis Ward after connecting a stolen license plate and distinctive attire to multiple retail break-ins. Ward faces charges across Metro Atlanta and out of state, while police search for an alleged accomplice.



Peachtree City police have filed criminal charges against a Missouri man after connecting him to a July break-in at a local Lululemon store.

Lululemon burglary investigation

What we know:

Peachtree City Police Department investigators linked Tarbis Ward of St. Louis to the July 25 burglary of a Lululemon location in Peachtree City. According to police, two men broke through the front glass door of the store early in the morning and made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance footage from a hotel in McDonough captured Ward allegedly stealing a license plate from a parked car, which investigators said was then placed on the getaway vehicle used during the Peachtree City break-in.

In the security video, Ward was seen dressed in distinctive attire, wearing a bow tie, suspenders, and patent leather shoes. Authorities noted that Ward appeared to be wearing the same patent leather shoes during the Lululemon burglary.

The following month, a Lululemon store in Peachtree Corners was targeted in a similar break-in involving a suspect wearing the same outfit. Authorities reported that a third Lululemon location in St. Louis, Missouri, was also hit by the same suspect.

Police departments across the three jurisdictions collaborated to identify Ward and place him under arrest.

12-hour commute, multi-state break-ins

What they're saying:

Following the identification and arrest of Ward, the Peachtree City Police Department shared an update on social media highlighting the suspect's lengthy travel distance and distinctive clothing choices.

"And this one has a lot of miles on it," the department posted. "Thanks to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department — yep, that St. Louis... in Missouri — the … suspect has been identified."

Department officials highlighted the suspect's multi-state driving route for the retail break-ins.

"Apparently, he literally drove nearly 12 hours to allegedly commit a burglary in Peachtree City, went home, and then came back to Peachtree Corners to allegedly commit another burglary," police wrote. "Sir... there are Lululemons closer to Missouri."

Police summarized the entire multi-state investigation with a quick breakdown of the suspect's journey.

"48 hours of driving. Thousands in stolen merchandise. One very memorable outfit," the post said.

Suspect accomplice search

What we don't know:

Peachtree City police stated that Ward operated with an accomplice during all three Lululemon burglaries. Authorities have not yet identified the second suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators as additional charges remain possible.