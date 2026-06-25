How an Atlanta man went from prison cell to transportation CEO

The Brief Terrence Johnson, an Atlanta native who previously spent time in prison, transformed his life to become the owner and CEO of a local transportation company. The 37-year-old father launched Atlanta Safe and Easy Transport with six golf carts and five employees to shuttle soccer fans during the FIFA World Cup. Johnson used $3,500 from his 401(k) to buy his first cart in 2024 after taking his son to an Atlanta Hawks game.



An Atlanta native who completely turned his life around after serving prison time is now operating his own golf cart business to shuttle soccer fans during the FIFA World Cup.

Thirty-seven-year-old Terrence Johnson is the owner and CEO of Atlanta Safe and Easy Transport, a company he launched specifically to serve visitors during the tournament.

Atlanta transportation expansion

What we know:

Johnson is an Atlanta native and father who previously worked the streets illegally before serving time in prison. After his release, he met Ricky Pressley Brown, an ex-convict who had established Next Level Staffing and became Johnson's mentor. Brown provided Johnson with his first job off the streets and demonstrated how to build financial security through legal hard work.

In 2024, Johnson took his son to an Atlanta Hawks game and noticed the cost of a golf cart ride. He withdrew $3,500 from his 401(k) to purchase his very first cart. He now manages a fleet of six golf carts with five drivers working under him.

World Cup operations

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the exact routes the carts are authorized to take beyond general downtown operations. It is also unclear how much revenue the business has generated since the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Johnson's business vision

What they're saying:

"Those were some of the worst and hard days," Johnson said regarding his time in prison. "Those were very hard days, days that made me really sit and think about what I did and regret what I do."

Now operating as his own boss, Johnson expressed pride in his growth. "I'm the CEO, I'm boss of it, I run this company, I am the face of it and I'm proud of it," he said.

Brown noted that Johnson was a unique mentee. "A lot of them don't listen, but Terrence was one of the guys that really listened," Brown said. "It just does my heart good, man, to see Terrence out here, and he got more cards than me."

Fleet and financing

By the numbers:

Johnson initially paid $30 for himself and $15 for his son to ride in a golf cart during a basketball game. To launch his business, he utilized $3,500 from his retirement savings to buy his initial vehicle in 2024. The operation has since grown to include six total carts and a staff of five drivers.

Long-term business plans

What's next:

Johnson and Brown stated that the tournament is only the first phase of their operations. They plan to keep working as golf cart ambassadors in the downtown area long after the FIFA World Cup games conclude.