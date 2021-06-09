Houston police: Student shot in the hand at North Forest High School

article

Police say a student was grazed by a bullet outside of North Forest High School in Houston when shots were reportedly fired between two other vehicles.

The shooting occurred around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday outside of the school located at 10726 Mesa Drive.

Students were participating in graduation practice and were released around 10:20 a.m. A few minutes later, the campus officer was called to the front of the school.

According to Houston ISD police, the officer saw that a student had been shot in the hand and had a graze wound on his finger. HFD responded to the scene and treated the student. The student was released and did not require hospitalization.

The officer called for additional support from HISD PD and Houston PD, who responded to the scene.

According to HISD police, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles, a gray truck and a maroon Chrysler, involved in a shooting inside of the parking lot on the southwest corner of the campus. The vehicles reportedly exited the campus, went onto Mesa and started shooting at each other.

Police say the student was parked on the north side of the campus and was grazed by a bullet. He then went back to the front of the school. Police do not believe he was a target of the gunfire.

HISD and Houston police secured the area and started searching for the vehicle.

Police say a truck that had gunshots and matched the description of the vehicle that left the school was located in the 8200 block of Sterlingshire. An 18-year-old that was in the truck was detained.

Authorities are still searching for the other vehicle.