Houston County man sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

The Brief Jacob Aaron Egli, 40, pled guilty to two counts of child molestation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 20 years probation. The abuse occurred over a ten-month period beginning in 2022 and was reported after the victim moved to Florida. Egli must register as a sex offender for life and follow strict probation conditions after release.



A Houston County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of child molestation, authorities announced.

What we know:

Jacob Aaron Egli, 40, entered the guilty plea on April 14 in the Superior Court of Houston County. In addition to the prison sentence, Egli will serve 20 years on probation following his release. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life and comply with strict sex offender probation conditions.

The charges stem from a series of sexually explicit acts committed against a child over a period of approximately ten months, beginning in 2022 while the child lived in Houston County. Egli was related to the child by marriage.

The victim disclosed the abuse to a family member after moving to Walton County, Florida. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office initially investigated the case before forwarding it to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. The investigation was completed by Sgt. Gary Andrews of the Juvenile Division.

Assistant District Attorneys Justin Duane and Brandi Holland prosecuted the case on behalf of the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.