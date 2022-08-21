Houston Amber Alert: Man charged with aggravated kidnapping after girl, 3, found

Houston police say a man has been charged after he was found in a motel room with a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

Court records show Holman Hernandez, 50, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The girl was taken to the hospital for evaluation but has been reunited with her family.

The young girl was reported missing early Sunday morning from her parents’ apartment in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive near the Greenspoint area.

According to police, her parents reported that they went to bed around 11 p.m. Saturday and then woke up early Sunday morning to find the door open and the girl gone. They reportedly searched the apartment complex and then called police when they didn’t find her.

Officers responded to the complex and began to search the area. Police say they spoke with a resident who told them that they had seen the girl and the suspect together. Police began to develop the identity of the suspect.

Holman Hernandez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl as police continued to canvas the area.

Around 2 p.m., police say officers found the suspect’s vehicle about a block away from a motel in the 400 block of Rankin Road. Officers spoke with motel management who told them the suspect had rented a room around 7:30 a.m., officials say.

Officers went to the motel room and knocked on the door. Police say the suspect didn’t answer, so they forced entry due to the child’s age.

They found the girl in the room with the suspect, police say. The suspect was taken into custody.

"The kid has been transported to the medical center for evaluation. I'm really, really happy, and we're all blessed. The family is blessed. The kid appears to be okay," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "Again, the kid has to be evaluated, but to see the father and that kid in the ambulance, and being able to talk to the father and the kid, it's amazing."

Police say they were investigating if there was a connection between the suspect and the child, but there didn't immediately appear to be one.