DeKalb County house fire leaves 1 dead, officials say

One person died following a fire at a DeKalb County home Sunday, officials said

The fire happened at a home located at 1650 Flintwood Ave. SE. The victim was trapped during the fire and was unable to escape, DeKalb Fire Rescue said.

Multiple fire crews were seen at the location.

A neighbor told FOX 5 that the man lived in the neighborhood for at least 50 years.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

