House catches on fire. Video shows the dog did it.

A Missouri family can blame a house fire on their dog after a home surveillance video captured the canine culprit.

Firefighters with Southern Platte Fire Protection District said the fire broke out at the Parkville home Friday around 8:40 a.m.

The video showed the dog reaching up and touching the top of a stove.

Fire officials said the dog activated the controls and turned on a burner. A pan from the previous night’s dinner was on top of the burner.

Officials said that’s when the grease in the pan ignited.

Division Chief Chris Denney told FOX Television Stations that no one was at home at the time except for two dogs. The smoke was seen by neighbors. Denney said both dogs were rescued and saved.

The house fire caused extensive damage to the living room and kitchen.

The home suffered extensive damage because of the fire.

Denney said the family decided to release the video to the public.

"New appliances have are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger," he told FOX Television Stations. "An animals paw can also activate these types of controls. Please use built in safety’s if available on appliances when not in use and accessible by children and/or animals."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, during the five-year period from 2012 to 2016, cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires (48%) and home fire injuries (45%) and the second leading cause of home fire deaths (21%).

The association also offers prevention and safety tips when dealing with cooking fires.

