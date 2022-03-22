Hours-long standoff in Clayton County leads to Connecticut fugitive's arrest, police say

article

Clayton County police said an hours-long standoff led to the capture of a fugitive who barricaded himself inside a home.

Police said Jaquan Rosado was wanted for larceny and skipping his court date in Connecticut. Police went to a home on Southwood Drive in Hampton to help U.S. Marshals apprehend the man.

They learned Rosado was hiding in a home and went to the street at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more than four-and-a-half hours, police negotiated with the man, considered "armed and dangerous."

It was 6:39 p.m. when Rosada was arrested without incident.

