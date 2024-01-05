Hot Wheels Monster Trucks light up Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

You already know it can get loud inside State Farm Arena. But expect some extra decibels this weekend, as a fleet of "monsters" takes over the home of the Atlanta Hawks!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will take over Atlanta for the first time ever this weekend, with two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday inside State Farm Arena. Featuring popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks including BIGFOOT, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, and Bone Shaker, the show is set to be pure sensory overload for fans. You want noise? You’ve got the roar of the trucks. Want lights? You’ve got a laser light show. Want even more entertainment? The event includes dance parties, freestyle motocross, and even a transforming robot! In other words, show creators say there won’t even be a fraction of a second without something cool to hold fans’ attention.

Showtimes are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday — but VIP admission guarantees early entry, as do passes to the Hot Wheels Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, which is held two-and-a-half hours before each performance and gives fan up-close access to the vehicles and drivers. For more information on ticket prices and levels, click here.

Earlier this week, we got a look at the history of BIGFOOT thanks to an exhibit at Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum. So, this morning, we decided to spend a few hours at State Farm Arena, getting a look at the present and future of the famed monster truck! Click the video player in this article to check out our sneak peek at this weekend’s Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party!