Hot dog restaurant 'relishes' the attention of Halcyon patrons

You know what they say: there’s a day for everything. And in case your calendar doesn’t reflect it, today is National Hot Dog Day! So, what better way to celebrate than stopping by a restaurant with a menu specifically built around the classic ballpark favorite?

This morning, we spent some time celebrating our new favorite holiday at the recently-opened The Original Hot Dog Factory at Halcyon in Alpharetta.

Now, if you’re a fan of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," you already know about The Original Hot Dog Factory, the popular chain owned by Dennis McKinley and which is quickly growing to major cities across the country. The restaurant was featured in the hit Bravo reality show and boasts several metro Atlanta locations, including the new one at Halcyon, the bustling mixed-use development in Forsyth County. The menu is filled with over-the-top hot dog creations, including the Atlanta XL Footlong (topped with anything you want!), the Memphis Dog (wrapped in bacon), and the chili-covered Detroit Coney.

And since we were spending some time at Halcyon, we decided to also stop by its newest tenant, Il Bottegone, a unique European-style marketplace that transports visitors to Italy and features items including charcuterie and cheese boards. Halcyon is located at 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta, right off of Georgia 400 at McFarland Parkway (and right over the Forsyth County line). Restaurant and shop hours may vary, but general hours at Halcyon are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on Halcyon and its shopping and dining, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning celebrating one of our favorite foods at The Original Hot Dog Factory!





