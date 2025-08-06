Horseback adventures await in North Georgia Mountains

The Brief Sunny Farms North offers guided horseback tours suitable for all experience levels, including young children, with a variety of horse breeds available. The property, operated by the Gabriel family for nearly 60 years, features a four-mile trail through mountains and creeks, with rides available on weekends by reservation. For those preferring a slower pace, flat land walk-arounds are offered, making it a fun activity for the entire family.



With summer winding down, FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Laurann Robinson hit the trail in Lumpkin County to showcase an outdoor adventure fit for the entire family.

Trading hiking boots for stirrups, Robinson saddled up at Sunny Farms North, a longtime family-owned stable located on the northern edge of Georgia 400. The property has been operated by the Gabriel family for nearly 60 years and offers guided horseback tours into the surrounding mountains.

Horsing around

What they're saying:

"When this property became available, the mountain was here, so we said why not do the mountain trail," said Stan Gabriel, one of the owners.

"This is a quarter horse," Gabriel explained. "We have quarter horses, some Appaloosas, thoroughbred, a big draft horse in the stables—just a mixture of them."

Riders of all experience levels are welcome. Gabriel said even young children have safely navigated the trail. "They don’t really have to know anything. The horse knows what it needs to do," he said. "We’ve been sending five-year-old kids on some of these horses around that trail since we've been here."

For those who prefer a slower pace or aren't ready for the full mountain ride, Sunny Farms North also offers flat land walk-arounds for both younger and older riders.

After climbing aboard the biggest horse on the lot, Robinson gave the experience her stamp of approval. "This is a fun activity for the entire family," she said.

Sunny Farms North rides

By the numbers:

Sunny Farms North operates rides on weekends only, and riding times vary seasonally to protect the horses from excessive heat. Reservations are required.

The trail spans four miles and winds through forested paths and across bubbling creeks where horses are known to pause for a refreshing drink. The ride takes about an hour and 20 minutes and costs $60 per horse.

Horse riding at Sunny Farms North

What you can do:

For more information or to schedule a ride, visitors are encouraged to contact Sunny Farms North directly by calling 706-867-9167.