Horse owner arrested in Haralson County after 5 malnourished horses found

On Oct. 27, Haralson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a welfare call about malnourished horses at a property in Haralson County. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered four severely malnourished horses and one unable to stand. Sadly, one horse was found deceased inside a barn on the property, according to a Facebook post.

The owner of the animals, Ulas Bolan, was not present during the initial response, prompting deputies to involve Haralson County Animal Control in the investigation. During the inquiry, a fifth horse, deemed beyond recovery, had to be euthanized. Ulas Bolan returned to his property during the investigation.

Sgt. Mullenix spearheaded the investigation, collaborating with animal control and receiving support from equine investigators in Cobb County, Georgia. Notably, Johnny Cook from Animal Control played a crucial role in rescuing the surviving horses. The four horses that were still standing at the time of intervention were taken into Cook's care, showing signs of improvement over the subsequent weeks.

Under Cook's guidance, the living horses began their recovery journey, drinking 25 gallons of water on the first night alone. The animals have since started gaining weight, and their coats are showing signs of restored health.

After an investigation, Sgt. Mullenix obtained warrants against Ulas Dudley Bolan. On Nov. 22, deputies took Bolan into custody. The 63-year-old resident of Bremen faces charges including two counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals and four counts of Cruelty to Animals. The legal proceedings will now follow due process as the community awaits further developments in this case.