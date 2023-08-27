Horizon Theatre presents 'Rooted,' an offbeat comedy who accidentally start a cult

article

Horizon Theatre is closing out its summer season with the regional premiere of "Rooted," an offbeat comedy about two sisters who accidentally start a cult.

"Rooted" is the story of plant researcher and YouTuber Emery Harris who lives alone in a house in a tree named Mabel, surrounded by plants and supported by her overbearing sister Hazel. When strangers begin gathering beneath Mabel, chanting and singing, Emery learns she's been unwittingly elected as her internet followers' botanical, new-age messiah.

The warm-hearted comedy digs into the power of plants and the intriguing and hilarious idiosyncrasies of people, according to the press release.

The play is directed by Lisa Adler and the playwright is Debora Zoe Laufer. "Rooted" is the second part of a nature-focused trioloy set in the area where Laufer was raised. The play was commissioned and first produced by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and was recently produced by Boston's Lyric Stage Company.

The play will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24. Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $30 weekdays and $35 weekends (plus sales tax and fees). Prices are subject to change and prices rise as performances fill up, so patrons are encouraged to order early for the best prices and availability. Students under 25 can purchase $20 tickets with valid student ID by calling the box office. Single ticket seating is general admission, with a reserved seating section for season subscribers. For ticket sales and more information on single tickets and subscriptions, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450.