'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said found guilty of killing his two daughters, sentenced to life in prison

A Dallas jury unanimously found Yaser Said guilty of killing his two teen daughters on Tuesday.

It took jurors about three hours to convict Said for the deaths of his daughters Amina and Sarah in 2008.

Judge Chika Anyiam sentenced Said to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Said showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Before Said was taken away, he heard two victim impact statements. One of them from his ex-wife, Patricia Owens. She held up pictures of her dead daughters.

Sarah and Amina Said

Owens said because of what Said did, she will never get to see her daughters grow up. She won't see them graduate from college. Both wanted to be doctors. She also will never get to see them get married.

At one point, Owens looked directly at Said and reminded him of all of the abuse they endured, allegedly having a knife pulled on her.

Owens said Said made her a weak woman but that those days are over.

"Yaser Said, you're a devil. You murdered your girls," she said. "I hope somebody gets their hands on you and hurt you and do everything you ever did to anybody. That's counting the nine bullets you put in Sarah. Nine. And she called 911. Amina two bullets in the heart."

Owens called him "the devil" and said he deserved a punishment much tougher than life in prison.

"You deserve to die now, not in prison. You took my life. You took my family all in one night," she said. "You can keep those evil eyes glaring away because it’s the last time you're going to see me."

Lead Prosecutor Lauren Black called Said a true narcissist who believed he smarter than everybody else.

"It's been an honor and privilege to stand up and be an advocate for Sarah. I've been thinking about them the last two weeks every morning when I wake up and close my eyes," she said. "So it was relieving to get guilty verdict and get justice for these girls."

Prosecutors said Said, a native of Egypt, was angry that his daughters were dating and that the boys were not Muslim. They claim in a 911 call from the night of the murders, Sarah said her father was attacking her.

They also presented an email from the girls to one of their teachers prior to the murder saying they feared their father would kill them.

The defense argued that the 911 call is not clear and that Said was targeted by investigators because he is a Muslim.

Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.

They also raised concerns about what they considered a lack of evidence, including the lack of fingerprints and eyewitness reports the place Said at the crime scene.

The defense also criticized Irving Police and federal investigators, claiming they did not properly investigate the case or look for other suspects.

"Justice would have been the Irving Police Department doing their job," defense attorney Joe Patton said during closing arguments.

Black said she was glad Said took the witness stand, giving her the chance to poke holes in his story, exposing him to everyone who has been watching this case.

Said's defense attorney said he will be filing a notice to appeal.