Police investigate homicide in NW Atlanta neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:19PM
NW Atlanta
Man found shot dead in carport of home in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.  

Police said a man is dead at a crime scene near West Lake Avenue. Officers found the victim shot to death in the carport of a home at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Homicide detectives were at the scene.

WEST LAKE AVENUE HOMICIDE

Police said a man is dead at a crime scene near West Lake Avenue.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The driveway to the home was barred with crime scene tape. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

