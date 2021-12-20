Police investigate homicide in NW Atlanta neighborhood

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said a man is dead at a crime scene near West Lake Avenue. Officers found the victim shot to death in the carport of a home at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Homicide detectives were at the scene.

The driveway to the home was barred with crime scene tape.

