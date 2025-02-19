Expand / Collapse search
Homicide under investigation at Gwinnett County McDonald's

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  February 19, 2025 1:44pm EST
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in the back of a McDonalds off of Sugarloaf Parkway.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a homicide at 4915 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

The address belongs to a McDonald's restaurant.

Police say that a man is dead and another man is in custody.

At this time, they have not released any other information.

This is breaking news. Check back for an update. 

