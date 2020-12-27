Homicide investigation at Peachtree Corner's hotel

article

Police in Gwinnett County were called to the scene of a homicide investigation at a Peachtree Corners hotel early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Hometown Suites located at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard just of Interstate 85 sometime before 8 a.m.

Gwinnett County police said the victim was a male but did not release his name or age.

No suspect is in custody and a description has not been released.

