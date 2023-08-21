Expand / Collapse search
Body found in Atlanta park, homicide investigation underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating a possible shooting after a man's body was found in Dean Rusk Park on Lawton Street SW Monday morning.

Investigators said the man appeared to have been shot. He was already deceased by the time the fire and rescue team got to the scene around 8 a.m.

Officials have not yet released the victim's identity and there has been no word on a shooter.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.