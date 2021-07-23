Forsyth County man charged with killing father during argument

article

Deputies have arrested a suspect accused of killing his father during an argument in their Forsyth County home.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 3900 block of Homestead Ridge Drive after reports of a shooting Thursday just before 6 p.m.

Investigators say they discovered that the incident started when 25-year-old Rajeev Kumaraswamy got into an argument with his father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy. During the dispute, officials say Rajeev Kumaraswamy went to his room, got a gun, and shot his father multiple times.

Medics pronounced Sadashivia Kumaraswamy dead at the scene.

Deputies charged Rajeev Kumaraswamy with felony murder. He is currently being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

If you have any more information about the shooting, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.