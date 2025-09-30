Gas turned off after homes, school evacuated in SW Atlanta

article

The Brief A gas leak prompted evacuations near Welch St. in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood. Students at Gideons Elementary and nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. Crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue and Atlanta Gas Light are on scene. The gas has been shut off.



Residents and students were evacuated near the site of a gas leak in the Pittsburgh neighborhood in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

A gas leak was reported early Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Welch Street SW near Rockwell Street SW. Atlanta Gas Light said the leak was caused by work done by a contractor not affiliated with the company.

Gideons Elementary School and homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Atlanta Fire Rescue and Atlanta Gas Light responded to the scene of the leak. Crews shut off gas in the area, according to Atlanta Gas Light.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

MAP OF THE AREA