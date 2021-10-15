Homeowner charged with concealing elderly tenant's death

article

A Paulding County man is facing charges in connection to the death of one of his tenants.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Patricia Seabolt, 66, was found dead on October 11 inside her residence on Colbert Road in Dallas as Paulding County deputies were performing a welfare check. Friends and family had told authorities that they had not been able to get in touch with her for several days.

Investigators say it was apparent that Seabolt had been dead for some time.

The homeowner, Brian Just Barnes, showed up sometime after deputies arrived and told authorities that Seabolt had been renting a room.

Barnes, 39, is charged with felony concealing the death of another and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Seabolt’s body has been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab in Atlanta where an autopsy will be conducted. More charges could possibly be pending once the manner and cause of death is determined by forensic pathologists.

Barden is being housed in the Paulding County Jail and currently has a $5700 bond.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who has any information about this case to please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or download the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app and send in a tip.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS