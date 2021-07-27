Police: Homeless man shot on Atlanta church steps

article

Police say a homeless man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting outside an Atlanta church.

Officials say the shooting happened during a dice game on the steps of the Ponce Presbyterian Church on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Ave NE.

According to Atlanta police, at some point, an argument started during the game that escalated into a shooting.

The victim was shot at least three times in the leg. Police say he was able to run to a nearby BP gas station and got people to call officers.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they say he is now in critical condition.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any potential suspects.

