Homeland Security investigates white powder at City Hall

Atlanta police, hazmat and Homeland Security are investigating a suspicious letter sent to Atlanta City Hall.

Officials say an employee opened a letter containing a white powdery substance. That worker called police after noticing a tingling sensation.

3 employees are being treated for exposure to the unknown substance.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Suspicious envelope sent to City Hall.

Police received the call just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the suspicious letter was addressed to City Hall. One department within the building was evacuated.

Atlanta Police Sergeant John Chafee issued an update in a statement at 5:40 p.m.

"An employee opened the envelope and came in contact with a white powdery substance. The employee felt a tingling sensation and notified police. Police, Atlanta Fire Rescue and Grady EMS responded to the scene. It appears three employees have come in contact with the substance." — Sergeant John Chafee, Atlanta Police Dept.

Central Ave. at Mitchell Street (Elizabeth Rawlins)

Central Avenue is shutdown between Trinity and Mitchell Street.

The hazmat team is working to identify the substance.